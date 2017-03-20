ExOne Co (XONE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) traded down 2.5273% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.1859. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company’s market capitalization is $164.11 million. ExOne has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $16.15.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business earned $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExOne will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 72,383 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

