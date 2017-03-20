Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) CEO John A. Hardy Acquires 500,000 Shares

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) CEO John A. Hardy purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) traded up 2.4083% on Monday, reaching $2.4578. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,521 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Equus Total Return from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund is a business development company whose investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

