Engie SA (GSZ) Given a €14.80 Price Target at Bank of America Corp

Engie SA (EPA:GSZ) has been assigned a €14.80 ($15.91) target price by research analysts at Bank of America Corp in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €14.20 ($15.27) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €14.10 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, S&P Global set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($15.22).

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Middle East, Asia and Africa; Global Gas & LNG, which includes exploration and production of gas and oil, procurement and routing of gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplying accounts in Europe; Infrastructures, which operates the transport, supply and storage of natural gas; and Energy Services, providing multi-technical services in the areas of engineering, installation or energy services.

