Endo International plc – (ENDP) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Endo International plc – from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Endo International plc – from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International plc – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International plc – and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded down 3.764% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.355. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,729 shares. Endo International plc – has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Endo International plc – had a positive return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Endo International plc – will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International plc – news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $57,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International plc – by 139.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International plc – by 28.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc – Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

