Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) COO Alexandra Glucksmann Sells 1,000 Shares

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) COO Alexandra Glucksmann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $26,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,191.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Alexandra Glucksmann sold 6,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. 1,434,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $803.17 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 59.22% and a negative net margin of 1,184.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post ($2.85) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.14 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, formerly Gengine, Inc, is a genome editing company. The Company is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) technology.

