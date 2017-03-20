Dodge & Cox Invests $1,310,860,000 in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,824,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,860,000. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.39% of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 52.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 164.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 16.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 22.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,237 shares. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The company’s market capitalization is $39.72 billion.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business earned $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is -314.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

