Dodge & Cox Invests $1,173,150,000 in Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,150,000. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.63% of Priceline Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 253.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, FCM Investments TX boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1764.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122,862 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,670.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,535.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1,148.06 and a 1-year high of $1,776.69.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.73 EPS. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,674.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,030.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,880.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,791.25.

In other Priceline Group news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,544.00, for a total value of $202,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,654 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

