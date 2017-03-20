Dodge & Cox Buys New Position in Sprint Corp (S)

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,793,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,022,000. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.46% of Sprint Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 80.4% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded down 0.292% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.545. 4,993,345 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.07 billion. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Sprint Corp had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Sprint Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Sprint Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.39 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprint Corp from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Sprint Corp Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.