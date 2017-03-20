Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.81 million. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Destination XL Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 250,297 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $116.46 million. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

In related news, Director Willem Mesdag acquired 49,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $180,608.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,634,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,681,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 164,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of men’s apparel with retail and direct operations in the United States and London, England. The Company operates through the Big & Tall Men’s Apparel segment. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, DXL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.