Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Major Shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Purchases 34,722 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 34,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $1,040,618.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 13th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 23,183 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.61 per share, with a total value of $709,631.63.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,972 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $156,568.28.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $132,006.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 4,806 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $148,217.04.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $112,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 13,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $390,476.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 3,520 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $99,158.40.

On Friday, December 23rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 6,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $180,288.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 12,620 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $356,262.60.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 19,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 554.90%. The business earned $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Delek Logistics Partners’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 485.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 214,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 51,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

