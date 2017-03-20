David S. Miller Sells 797 Shares of Archrock Partners LP (APLP) Stock

Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) CFO David S. Miller sold 797 shares of Archrock Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $13,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) traded down 1.12% on Monday, reaching $16.75. 93,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Archrock Partners LP has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm’s market cap is $1.10 billion.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business earned $135.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock Partners LP will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Archrock Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Archrock Partners by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 62,356 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Archrock Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archrock Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock Partners during the third quarter worth $137,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Archrock Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.