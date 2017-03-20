David John Woroch Sells 5,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider David John Woroch sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.02, for a total value of C$245,100.00.

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $695.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20.

Your IP Address:

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment has over three service offerings, being wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.