Corium International Inc (CORI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) in a research report report published on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann set a $16.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Corium International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corium International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Corium International has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $108.42 million.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative net margin of 116.26% and a negative return on equity of 359.24%. The business had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corium International will post ($1.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Corium International makes up 1.5% of RTW Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned about 4.68% of Corium International worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

