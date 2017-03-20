Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Robert L. Evans Sells 5,000 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 1.85% during trading on Monday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,110 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $118.76 and a one year high of $157.15.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

