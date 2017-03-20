Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Robert L. Evans Sells 5,000 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 1.37% during trading on Monday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,368 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.76 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,322,000 after buying an additional 385,548 shares during the period. Three Bays Capital LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Three Bays Capital LP now owns 1,540,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after buying an additional 208,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $25,413,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $9,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Churchill Downs by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 688,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

