Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBI. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $39.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,336 shares. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company’s market cap is $2.95 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the third quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 14.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I) provides a range of services to customers in the energy infrastructure market across the world. The Company provides various services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

