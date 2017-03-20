Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) VP Debby R. Zurzolo Sells 300 Shares

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 300 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $18,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Debby R. Zurzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 2,247 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $141,201.48.

On Monday, February 27th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 200 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $12,254.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,600 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $99,024.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,497 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $91,721.19.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded down 1.04% during trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,108 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.20. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $603.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 76.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. The Company operates approximately 200 Company-owned restaurants, including approximately 190 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark and approximately 10 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other, which includes Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen, bakery and international licensing.

