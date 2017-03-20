Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Insider Davide Molho Sells 11,717 Shares

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) insider Davide Molho sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) traded down 0.74% on Monday, hitting $89.33. 127,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

