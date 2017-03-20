Centrica PLC (CNA) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNA. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 218 ($2.69) to GBX 214 ($2.64) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 255 ($3.15) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Centrica PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.33 ($2.80).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 214.20. 23,572,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.71 billion. Centrica PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 195.18 and a 1-year high of GBX 248.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £1,989 ($2,456.47). Also, insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,340.88 ($2,891.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,962 shares of company stock worth $676,023.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

