Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) VP William J. Walljasper Sells 2,200 Shares

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) VP William J. Walljasper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $239,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) traded down 0.76% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.06. 558,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. Casey's General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.17 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores Inc will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $143.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Feltl & Co. lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

