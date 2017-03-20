Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) Director William C. Kimball Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Director William C. Kimball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $217,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) traded down 0.76% during trading on Monday, hitting $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 558,979 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03. Casey's General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.17 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.98%. Casey's General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores Inc will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Casey's General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey's General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday. Feltl & Co. cut Casey's General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey's General Stores from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,432,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,114,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,888,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,239,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,090,000 after buying an additional 915,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,475,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 35.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 998,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after buying an additional 258,818 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

