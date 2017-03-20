Carillion (CIOIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Carillion plc provides an integrated support services company. The company’s service consists of support services, project finance and construction services. Support services provides maintenance, facilities management, energy and infrastructure services for roads, railways and utility networks, notably telecommunications and power transmission and distribution, and remote site accommodation services. Project finance arranges the funding for Public Private Partnership projects. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada and the rest of the world. Carillion plc is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) remained flat at $3.83 on Monday. Carillion has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

