Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Forward View lowered shares of Camping World Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Camping World Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.49 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded down 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 416,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.10 million and a PE ratio of 393.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Camping World Holdings has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.86 million. Camping World Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,739,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

