Callidus Capital Corp (CBL) Insider Joseph C. Lewis Buys 132,000 Shares

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) insider Joseph C. Lewis acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,386,560.00.

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) traded down 0.22% on Monday, reaching $18.16. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Callidus Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $897.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Callidus Capital Corp Company Profile

Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies operating in Canada and the United States.

