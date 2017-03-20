Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause Sells 5,312 Shares

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 5,312 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.25, for a total value of $1,180,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Thomas H. Krause sold 28,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $6,446,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas H. Krause sold 4,289 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $943,580.00.

Shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded up 0.03% on Monday, hitting $221.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,474 shares. The stock’s market cap is $88.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.08. Broadcom Ltd has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $227.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.49%.

Your IP Address:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,332,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,563,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,914,000 after buying an additional 956,872 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $100,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,222,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,690,819,000 after buying an additional 464,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $222.50 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.