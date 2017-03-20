British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. Berenberg Bank upgraded British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. upgraded British American Tobacco PLC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,021 shares. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.4771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Your IP Address:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,274,000 after buying an additional 2,514,753 shares during the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco PLC

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.