Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Director Peter Gibson Buys 2,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Peter Gibson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $48,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) traded down 0.65% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 198,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s market cap is $926.14 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm earned $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 44.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

