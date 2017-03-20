Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $162.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Buckingham Research lowered Boeing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr raised Boeing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $162.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.08.

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $179.34. 1,039,447 shares of the stock were exchanged. Boeing has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post $9.30 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total value of $163,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $580,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 325.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

