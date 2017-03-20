BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) Price Target to C$14.00

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricon Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 762,970 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is an asset manager and principal investor focused on the residential real estate industry. The Company operates through five segments. Through Tricon Housing Partners, its land and homebuilding investment vertical, it invests or co-invests in private commingled funds, separate accounts and sidecars.

