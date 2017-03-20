BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman Sells 1,989 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $182,908.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded down 1.0586% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.9377. The stock had a trading volume of 569,680 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The firm’s market cap is $15.55 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $102.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company earned $300 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.54 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Nomura began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Instinet began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.