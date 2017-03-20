Berkeley Group Holdings PLC’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,150 ($38.90) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.96) to GBX 3,170 ($39.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd raised Berkeley Group Holdings PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,844 ($47.47) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,559 ($43.95) target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,481 ($42.99) target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,232.82 ($39.93).

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3180.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,062 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.38 billion. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,015.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,913.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,703.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 85.24 ($1.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

