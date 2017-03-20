Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) in a report published on Friday morning.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,790 ($34.46) to GBX 3,175 ($39.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Berkeley Group Holdings PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,844 ($47.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,232.82 ($39.93).

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3180.00. 1,002,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,913.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,703.44. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,390.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 85.24 ($1.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

