Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Insider Sells $63,570.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) insider Srijayanth D. Chakrapani sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $63,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) traded down 1.74% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 208,917 shares. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $445.89 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes & Noble Education Inc will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 305,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 91,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.