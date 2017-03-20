Banner Co. (BANR) Director D Michael Jones Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director D Michael Jones sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $82,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, D Michael Jones sold 1,399 shares of Banner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $80,554.42.

On Monday, January 30th, D Michael Jones sold 10,000 shares of Banner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00.

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. 125,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 19.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $10,208,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $11,216,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank that offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its market areas.

