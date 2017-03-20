Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 273 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.37) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 297.43 ($3.67).

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) traded up 1.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 268.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,179 shares. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 299.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.83 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty plc’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 4,550 shares of Balfour Beatty plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,330.50 ($15,228.48). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.42), for a total value of £28,071.18 ($34,668.62).

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

