AveXis Inc (AVXS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Group LLC from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVXS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of AveXis from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.33 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded up 11.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 3,384,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.24 billion. AveXis has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AveXis will post ($3.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at about $13,565,000. BB Biotech AG purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at about $14,539,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in AveXis by 49.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 421,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 140,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AveXis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,151,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,674,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, formerly Biolife Cell Bank, Inc, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

