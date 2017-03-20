AveXis Inc (AVXS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $85.00 price target on AveXis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded up 11.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 3,384,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The stock’s market cap is $2.24 billion. AveXis has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AveXis will post ($3.93) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AveXis by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AveXis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 183,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in AveXis by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, formerly Biolife Cell Bank, Inc, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

