Avante Logixx Inc (XX) Director Rodney Alan Wechsler Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) Director Rodney Alan Wechsler sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

Rodney Alan Wechsler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rodney Alan Wechsler sold 39,500 shares of Avante Logixx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$11,850.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Rodney Alan Wechsler sold 50,000 shares of Avante Logixx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Rodney Alan Wechsler sold 89,000 shares of Avante Logixx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

Your IP Address:

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc is engaged in development of technologies, products and solutions for personal, condominiums and commercial monitoring, and control applications. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Avante Security Inc (ASI), INTO ELECTRONICS Inc (INTO) and LVS Inc It provides a range of home and corporate security services ranging from system design, installations and monitoring to services, such as alarm response, patrols, secured transport, international travel advisory and incident planning.

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.