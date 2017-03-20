Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report released on Friday morning.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 90,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $529.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings news, VP Keith H. Mayer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $79,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,902.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,557. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, (AAWW) is a holding company with a principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc (Atlas). The Company is a provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, operating a fleet of 750 freighters, as well as operating 747 and 767 passenger aircraft and 767 freighters.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.