Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aspen Group Inc (OTCBB:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Aspen Group (OTCBB:ASPU) traded down 3.78% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 804 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $49.86 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

