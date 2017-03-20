Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams Acquires 500,000 Shares

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,569,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,780,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded up 7.11% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,571 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm’s market cap is $157.86 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.67% and a negative net margin of 211.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

