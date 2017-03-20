Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank AG

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Antofagasta plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.74) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.30) price target on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 679.53 ($8.39).

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 849.50. 2,427,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.37 billion. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 905.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 825.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 672.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Antofagasta plc

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

