Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 865 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 865 ($10.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Antofagasta plc from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Antofagasta plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.74) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.79) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 900 ($11.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 679.53 ($8.39).

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) traded down 0.35% on Friday, reaching GBX 849.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,387 shares. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 905.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 825.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.13. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.37 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Antofagasta plc

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

