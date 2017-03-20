ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) VP Sheila S. Dinardo Sells 3,000 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $319,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheila S. Dinardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $280,410.00.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.22% on Monday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172,169 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.41 and a 52-week high of $108.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 158.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in ANSYS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 48.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 441,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

