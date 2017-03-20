AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Insider Sells $296,872.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $296,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Ralph Henderson sold 3,655 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $153,729.30.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. 320,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

