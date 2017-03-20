Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

“The highly anticipated FOURIER CV outcomes data details were presented at ACC.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cann started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $157.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $166.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.41.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 6.2328% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.8842. 27,617,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. Amgen has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.4926 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. The company earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post $12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

