Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) CEO William F. Truscott Sells 8,000 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $1,077,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,113.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded down 0.93% during trading on Monday, reaching $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,254 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.92 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post $10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,137,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

