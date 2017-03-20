Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amber Road in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amber Road has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 51,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $200.31 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Amber Road has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amber Road news, VP Albert C. Cooke III sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,621.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $100,961.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 10,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $82,434.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $82,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amber Road by 7.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amber Road by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 453,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amber Road by 554.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 287,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 243,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

