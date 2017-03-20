Ambarella Inc (AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 7,971 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $447,890.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) traded up 2.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 887,459 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Ambarella had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

