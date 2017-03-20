Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) EVP Jude Bricker Sells 4,421 Shares

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of Allegiant Travel Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $701,480.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,353.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.85. 91,189 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $183.91.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm earned $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 54.38%. Allegiant Travel Company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post $10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 565.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

